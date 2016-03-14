SCC Basketball Players and Coach Receive Awards - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SCC Basketball Players and Coach Receive Awards

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Source: SCC - Lady Saints guard, Emari Jones. Source: SCC - Lady Saints guard, Emari Jones.
Source: SCC - Lady Saints center, Jesheon Cooper. Source: SCC - Lady Saints center, Jesheon Cooper.
Source: SCC - Saints guard, Mike Miller (#23). Source: SCC - Saints guard, Mike Miller (#23).
(KFVS) -

The Shawnee Community College Saints and Lady Saints basketball teams recently completed another successful season of hoops play.

Through the 2015-2016 season, many of the players and one coach received honors.

On the women’s side, Emari Jones, a freshman guard from Wheaton, IL., was selected as the 2016 GRAC All-Conference and NJCAA Region 24 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Jones was also selected onto both the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Jones finished her freshman season ranked #2 in the NJCAA Division 1 in the shooting category, averaging 23.0 points per game.

Following the district tournament, Jones was selected onto the All-District Tournament Team, alongside teammate Jesheon Cooper.

Jesheon Cooper was selected to the All-District Tournament Team.

The 6’5” sophomore center from Belleville, IL., finished the 2015-2016 season ranked #4 in the NJCAA Division 1 blocking category with a total of 94 blocks.

Le’Onzerrae “Lee Lee” Grubbs, a freshman guard from Hopkinsville, KY., was also selected onto both the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and the NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Grubbs, a dangerous threat outside the arch, ended the season with a notable 41.4% from the 3-point range.

The Lady Saints women’s basketball head coach Luke Scheidecker received the 2016 GRAC Coach of the Year honors.

At the end of his first season as SCC Women’s Head basketball coach, the Lady Saints finished the 2015-2016 with an impressive record of 30-3, going 17-1 in conference play, and were ranked #16 in the NJCAA Division 1 rankings at the end of regular season play.

The Lady Saints were the 2015-2016 GRAC All-Conference and NJCAA Region 24 Regular Season Champions.

All of this came after the previous 2014-2015 season when the Lady Saints ended their season winless at 0-22.

From the men’s basketball team, Mike Miller, a freshman guard from Michigan City, IN., was selected to the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Miller finished the season averaging 13.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 37.5% for 3-pointers attempted.

The Saints ended the 2015-2016 season with a record of 16-14 with big wins against Vincennes, Kentucky Wesleyan JV, and Kaskaskia.

The Saints proved themselves as a very competitive team, with 6 of their losses being 4 points or less.

Shawnee Men’s Head Coach John Sparks concluded his 13th season with the Saints

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly