SCC Basketball Players and Coach Receive Awards

The Shawnee Community College Saints and Lady Saints basketball teams recently completed another successful season of hoops play.

Through the 2015-2016 season, many of the players and one coach received honors.

On the women’s side, Emari Jones, a freshman guard from Wheaton, IL., was selected as the 2016 GRAC All-Conference and NJCAA Region 24 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Jones was also selected onto both the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Jones finished her freshman season ranked #2 in the NJCAA Division 1 in the shooting category, averaging 23.0 points per game.

Following the district tournament, Jones was selected onto the All-District Tournament Team, alongside teammate Jesheon Cooper.

Jesheon Cooper was selected to the All-District Tournament Team.

The 6’5” sophomore center from Belleville, IL., finished the 2015-2016 season ranked #4 in the NJCAA Division 1 blocking category with a total of 94 blocks.

Le’Onzerrae “Lee Lee” Grubbs, a freshman guard from Hopkinsville, KY., was also selected onto both the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and the NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Grubbs, a dangerous threat outside the arch, ended the season with a notable 41.4% from the 3-point range.

The Lady Saints women’s basketball head coach Luke Scheidecker received the 2016 GRAC Coach of the Year honors.

At the end of his first season as SCC Women’s Head basketball coach, the Lady Saints finished the 2015-2016 with an impressive record of 30-3, going 17-1 in conference play, and were ranked #16 in the NJCAA Division 1 rankings at the end of regular season play.

The Lady Saints were the 2015-2016 GRAC All-Conference and NJCAA Region 24 Regular Season Champions.

All of this came after the previous 2014-2015 season when the Lady Saints ended their season winless at 0-22.

From the men’s basketball team, Mike Miller, a freshman guard from Michigan City, IN., was selected to the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

Miller finished the season averaging 13.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and 37.5% for 3-pointers attempted.

The Saints ended the 2015-2016 season with a record of 16-14 with big wins against Vincennes, Kentucky Wesleyan JV, and Kaskaskia.

The Saints proved themselves as a very competitive team, with 6 of their losses being 4 points or less.

Shawnee Men’s Head Coach John Sparks concluded his 13th season with the Saints

