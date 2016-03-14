Two MO teens injured in UTV crash

Two teens were injured in a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Scott County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old Kelso boy was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger on Stull Dr., about a mile west of Benton, when for some reason the vehicle went off the right side road.

The UTV flipped and seriously injured the 15-year-old.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.

His passenger, a 14-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was also hurt in the crash.

She was also taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.

Troopers report both teens were not wearing safety devices.

