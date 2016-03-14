March 15 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with some rock and roll stars.

He's a singer-songwriter who was a member of The Beach Boys. You heard him on hits like Surfin' U.S.A, I Get Around and Good Vibrations. Mike Love is 75 today.

He's the lead singer of the band Poison who's best known hit was Every Rose Has Its Thorn. Bret Michaels is 53 today.

He's the lead singer of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister whose signature song was We're Not Gonna Take It. Dee Snider is 61 today.

She's an actress who rose to fame on TV's Desperate Housewives. Eva Longoria is 41 today.

He's best known as the vampire Emmet in the Twilight movies. He's also had roles as Hercules and Tarzan. Kellen Lutz is 31 today.

He's a former Cardinal outfielder who helped the team to win the 2011 World Series. The Cards traded him to the Padres over the winter. John Jay is 31 today.

