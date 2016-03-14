FIRST ALERT: Lingering showers start the morning, expect mild afternoon

It is Monday, March 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Some of us may see some lingering, scattered rain this morning, but Brian’s First Alert Forecast shows by mid-day the wet weather will have moved out of the Heartland. After that, expect a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. FIRST ALERT: Tomorrow could be the warmest day of 2016 so far, but the weekend is looking much cooler.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Search continues: The search for the second escaped inmate from the Madison County jail is now centered in Washington County, Missouri. Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Jason Mills who reportedly crashed a stolen truck overnight and got away on foot.

Extra security: A heavy police presence was expected overnight in Williamson County after a "group fight" involving roughly 30 to 50 people broke out in the Colp, Ill. area.

Seek alternate route: If you travel over the I-57 Mississippi Bridge, you may want to find another route this week. IDOT crews will be working on on the bridge, and will shut down the highway in both directions south of exit one through Thursday.

Campaign trail: Republican and Democrat presidential candidates will motivating voters today ahead of the Tuesday's primaries in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. More than 1,000 delegates in both parties are at stake.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.