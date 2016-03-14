FIRST ALERT: Lingering showers start the morning, expect mild af - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Lingering showers start the morning, expect mild afternoon

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Monday, March 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Some of us may see some lingering, scattered rain this morning, but Brian’s First Alert Forecast shows by mid-day the wet weather will have moved out of the Heartland. After that, expect a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. FIRST ALERT: Tomorrow could be the warmest day of 2016 so far, but the weekend is looking much cooler.

Making Headlines:

Search continues: The search for the second escaped inmate from the Madison County jail is now centered in Washington County, Missouri. Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Jason Mills who reportedly crashed a stolen truck overnight and got away on foot.

Extra security: A heavy police presence was expected overnight in Williamson County after a "group fight" involving  roughly 30 to 50 people broke out in the Colp, Ill. area.

Seek alternate route: If you travel over the I-57 Mississippi Bridge, you may want to find another route this week. IDOT crews will be working on on the bridge, and will shut down the highway in both directions south of exit one through Thursday.

Campaign trail: Republican and Democrat presidential candidates will motivating voters today ahead of the Tuesday's primaries in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. More than 1,000 delegates in both parties are at stake.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

