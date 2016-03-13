Deputies continue to investigate massive crowd dispute in Colp, IL

An area of Colp, Illinois had an increased police presence into early Monday morning, March 14 after a large crowd dispute occurred the night before.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a disturbance involving between 30 to 50 individuals in the Colp/Old # 9 area on Sunday, March 13.

Deputies report receiving a call around 6:22 p.m. Sunday from someone who said he was at the Community Center in Colp, and that someone had threatened to shoot him.

When a deputy arrived on the scene he found no one there. As he continued to search the area, however, he found a large group of people at a nearby home.

The deputy said it appeared the crowd was watching a fight between several other individuals on the deck of the house. As the deputy broke up the fight, he reported several other fights broke out among the crowd

The crowd was spread between a roughly three block radius in the area around Davis Street and Mt. Olive in Colp.

Authorities said officers authorities from the Cambria, Carterville, Herrin and Energy police departments arrived on the scene in response to the crowd's volume.

Authorities report that there were multiple physical altercations among the crowd, and as others were broke up, other fights began to occur. Some of those in the crowd allegedly involved in the fights would be separated by authorities an then begin fight in other areas.

Most of the crowd dispersed upon law enforcement's arrival, however.

No injuries have been reported, but one ambulance was called to the scene for a person who complained of dizziness, due to a pre-existing condition.

Authorities have questioned at least two females, who deputies said were believed to be the instigators of the dispute.

What the original disagreement was over remains unclear, however.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Authorities said some of the individuals in the crowd made open threats to resume altercations after deputies left, and Williamson County Sheriff Sgt. Moore made the decision to leave a number of deputies in the immediate vicinity until at least Monday morning.

