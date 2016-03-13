Ohio Valley champ gets 16 seed

The Austin Peay Governors are headed to the NCAA tournament.
That's the good news.
The bad news: the Govs get Kansas in the opening round.
The Ohio Valley Conference tournament champion earned a 16 seed in the big dance.
Kansas is not only a number one seed, but the top seed in the tournament.
Austin Peay won the OVC tournament in dramatic fashion; the Govs won the title as an eight seed.
Belmont, who won the OVC regular season, will face Georgia in the NIT Tournament.
