U.S. Marshals continue search for inmate who escaped from Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Schools in the Union R-XI district are on lockout after an escaped convict was spotted in the area Friday.

Search for jail escapee in Franklin Co called off, for now

Adam Moore also escaped with Mills and was caught in Fredericktown, Mo. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Department

Jason Mills is wanted after escaping from custody in Madison County and allegedly stealing a county highway department vehicle. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The United State Marshal Service continue to look for one of two inmates who escaped from the Madison County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, March 13.

Jason Mills escaped from Madison County Sheriff's Department along with Adam Moore, who is a convicted a murderer and was being held at the facility awaiting sentencing.

Jason Mills and Adam Moore were in the department's recreation yard around 3:50 p.m. that Sunday when they escaped from the facility.

The U.S. Marshal Service issued a warrant for Mills on Tuesday, March 22 on escape charges, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mills is described as a white male, approximately 5'09", 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has a two tattoos on his left arm, one of a sun and one that says "100%" , along with another one on his underarm that says "Outlaw".

U.S. Marshals say Mills should be considered armed and dangerous and if spotted, warns the public not to approach him, but to contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-877-926-8332. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 leading to directly the arrest of Mills.

Mills spotted in area of Union R-XI schools

Union R-XI schools went into lock down mode on Friday, March 18 after escaped inmate Mils was spotted in the area.

A news outlet in St. Louis, Mo., KMOV, is reporting that officials say there were at least two more sightings of 39-year-old Jason Mills.

The same school district was on a "lock out," on Tuesday, March 15 after Mills was spotted in St. Clair in the Crescent Lake area.

A lock out means all exterior doors remained locked and students remained indoors for the rest of the school day. They said all inside activity operated as normal.

He was described as wearing ripped, red plaid pants; black tennis shoes; green and blue plaid shirt and no hat. His hair was described as being so short he appeared bald.

Deputies were searching the area north of Lake St. Clair in the Crescent Lake area on Tuesday.

Authorities are warning the public if they spot Jason Mills to not approach him, as he is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mills is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 573-783-2234 or 573-783-2595.

Mills spotted day after escape

Mills was spotted on Monday, March 14, the day after his escape, by a former Franklin County deputy near the intersection of Highway 47 and north Highway 50.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department confirmed the vehicle Mills was then driving was stolen from the highway department.

A little while later, a Franklin County deputy spotted the truck heading south on Highway 185 from Sullivan.

Washington County deputies were then contacted to put out spike strips near Highway K and Highway 185.

When the suspect approached the spikes a deputy put his lights on.

The suspect went across the spikes, drove a short distance and crashed into a tree. Mills then got away on foot.

Investigators used a canine unit to search for the man. However, weather conditions hampered the search.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office expected Mills would try to steal a second vehicle in the area. Residents were and are asked to report any suspicious activity they may notice.

Two inmates escape, one caught

Adam Moore, the second suspect that also escaped, was caught in Fredericktown, Mo. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Mills has been charged with assault in the third degree, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering in the first degree and resisting arrest.

Moore is a convicted a murderer who had already been sentenced and was at the Madison County Sheriff's Department awaiting transport.

A helicopter search was conducted, as well as a search involving K-9 units.

