KSP arrest wanted man after vehicle pursuit

The Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson is reporting an Owensboro police officer was almost struck by a vehicle intentionally targeting the officer during a traffic stop on Saturday, March 12.

Just before noon on Saturday, Owensboro police officer Nathan Godeke saw a vehicle traveling on Old Hartford Road; authorities had already received several reports regarding this particular vehicle. Godeke conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in question at the 2500 block of Old Hartford Road.

As Godeke approached, he recognized the driver, who was identified as Ryan S. Clark, 24, of Utica, Kentucky. Godeke knew Clark multiple arrest warrants for him.

Godeke stepped back and ordered Clark to get out of the vehicle. Clark then put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to strike Godeke. The officer reacted by discharging his service weapon into the vehicle. Clark sped off and ultimately ended up running off the roadway, hitting somebody's porch.

Clark then continued where he ran into a utility pole, completely disabling his vehicle. He then took off on foot, at which time authorities were able to capture and arrest Clark without further incident.

No injuries were reported and the Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the incident.

Clark has been charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree (police officer). The Owensboro Police Department will likely file additional charges.

