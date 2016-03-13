Kentucky dog show March 17-20

The Kentucky Exposition Center will be overrun with canines Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20 when the Kentuckiana Cluster All-Breed Dog Show and the Greater Louisville Club American Kennel Club’s Agility Trials brings more than 3,500 competitors to town.

Show competition starts at 8 a.m. daily in the West Wing, West Hall, and Pavilion.

Canines are judged on conformation, obedience, rally and agility. The competition begins with classes based on sex, age and breed with the winners earning the right to move to the next level of competition.

Winners of the early rounds and present AKC Champions will compete for Best of Breed before moving on to group competition.

Competitors will then advance to Best of Show.

For the first time in show history, attendees can “Meet the Breeds” and their handlers in the show ring on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. The exciting Dock Diving Dogs are back.

Competitive canines will long jump into a swimming pool, chasing a toy or Frisbee, aiming for the furthest distance.

Alongside the dog show, the Greater Louisville Training Club American Kennel Club’s Agility Trials comes to Broadbent Arena Thursday, March 17 – Sunday, March 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Agility Trials are open to the public.

Admission to the first day of the show is free.

For Friday-Sunday, admission to the Kentuckiana Cluster All-Breed Dog Show is $7 for adults, $4 for children (under 12) and seniors, and $15 for a family pack of four tickets (must include at least one adult).

Parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center is $8 per car and $20 for buses.

