University Offices observe shortened hours for spring break

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Spring Break has sprung, but instead of flowers blooming, Southeast Missouri State University is shortening their office hours.

The offices will be open from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Those hours take effect from March 14 to the 18.

In addition, the campus shuttle service won't be available during Spring Break.The shuttle will be up and running again on Sunday, March 20.

If you need information on alternative transportation during Spring Break, visit cgcta.com. 

Classes and regular office hours will return Monday, March 21.

