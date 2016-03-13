Paducah officer named "Employee of the Year" for 2015

An officer, instrumental in the implementation of the Paducah Police Department’s body-worn camera system, has been named the department’s Employee of the Year for 2015.

Officer Josh Bryant received the honor at the department’s seventh annual awards ceremony on Friday, March 11 at the Emerging Technology Center on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The ceremony honors outstanding acts and performances of duty by officers and civilian employees.

In her nomination of Bryant, Officer Melissa Dillon said one of the biggest projects the department undertook in 2015 was the employment of body-worn cameras.

“Officer Bryant took it upon himself to lead the field testing and evaluation of many products,” Dillon said. “Officer Bryant tested, researched and evaluated many different brands to ensure that we were getting the best product to meet our needs.”

Additionally, Bryant uploaded all users into the system, created accounts, and continues to troubleshoot any and all problems that arise. He also designed the department’s asset bar coding and tracking system currently in use. Bryant's colleagues say he was key to the successful roll-out to the department.

Bryant is a senior member of the department’s Collision Reconstruction Team and serves as a Police Training Officer, training new officers just out of the basic law enforcement academy. He is an adviser to the department-sponsored Law Enforcement Explorer Post 111, and is the department’s go-to employee for computer equipment issues.

Also honored Friday evening:

Sgt. Wes Orazine, for his creation of an application for cellular phones to put important department documents, Kentucky Revised Statutes and city ordinances and other information at officers’ fingertips.

Officer Travis Watson (five years); Det. Troy Turner and Officer Jarrett Woodruff (10 years); Officer Scotty Davis (15 years); and Officer Rene Long (20 years) with Safe Driving Awards.

Parking and Equipment Specialist Jon Bolton, for his devotion to his duties and selfless service to the department.

Sgt. Justin Crowell, for his willingness to serve the department in numerous capacities, including as a detective, digital forensic investigator, Police Training Supervisor and, most recently, new sergeant. He devoted countless hours of personal time to achieve Certified Forensic Computer Examiner status, one of only about 1,000 in the world.

Officer Jason Hicks and Josh Bryant, for performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a young man who had lost consciousness and was unresponsive. They were credited by hospital and ambulance personnel with likely saving the man’s life.

Officer Jason Hicks with a Meritorious Service Award, the department’s second-highest award. He talked for an hour with a suicidal man with a gun, convincing the man to surrender and be taken for mental health treatment.

Officer Shawn Craven, Det. Justin Hodges and Det. John Tolliver, who also were nominated for Employee of the Year.

Capt. Joseph Hayes, Sgt. Justin Crowell, Officer James Davis, Officer Travis Counts, Officer Justin Canup, Det. Nathan Jaimet, Officer Eric Taylor and Recruit Officer Cody Santel, who used no sick leave during 2015.

