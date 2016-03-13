Shawnee Community College basketball wraps up

The Shawnee Community College Lady Saints and Saints basketball has wrapped up.

Both teams ended their seasons and received awards.

Emari Jones was selected as the 2016 GRAC All-Conference and NJCAA Region 24 Player of the Year, along with Freshman of the Year.

Jesheon Cooper was selected to the All-District Tournament Team.

Le’Onzerrae “Lee Lee” Grubbs, a freshman guard from Hopkinsville, KY., was also selected onto both the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and the NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

The Lady Saints Head Coach Luke Scheidecker won GRAC Coach of the year.

From the men’s team, Mike Miller was selected to the 2016 GRAC All-Conference team and NJCAA Region 24 All-Region team.

The Saints ended the 2015-2016 season with a record of 16-14 with big wins against Vincennes, Kentucky Wesleyan JV, and Kaskaskia.

