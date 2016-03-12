Section of KY 3186 in Christian Co., KY closed due to sinkhole

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of KY 3186 in Christian County on Saturday afternoon, March 12.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 3186 is closed between the 0 and 1 mile marker in the Gracey Community due to a sinkhole.

Drivers may detour via side streets until repairs are finish.

