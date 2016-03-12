2 arrested in connection with Hillsboro woman's November 2015 murder

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning near the Black River.

The Reynolds County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning near the Black River.

Homicide investigation under way after body found near Black River in Reynolds Co.

Homicide investigation under way after body found near Black River in Reynolds Co.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Hillsboro, Missouri woman's November 2015 murder.

According to the Reynolds County Sheriff's Office, Brad H. Kopf, of New Haven, Mo., and Carrie L. Chitwood, of Lesterville, Mo., were arrested in connection with the death of Sharon Nelson.

Kopf was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Chitwood was charged with abandonment of a corpse. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Nelson was reported missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 3, 2015. She was last seen with Kopf and Chitwood.

On January 13, 2016, the body of Nelson was found near the Black River in Lesterville off of County Road 364.

According to the Reynold's County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy determined Nelson's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

They say the investigation lead to two suspects, Kopf and Chitwood.

Kopf was interviewed and deputies say he confessed to Nelson's murder. Chitwood was allegedly with Kopf during the murder.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.