Woman arrested in TX in connection with KY identity theft investigation

A woman was arrested in Texas in connection with in connection with an identity theft investigation in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, Nicole M. Banks was found and arrested at her home in Converse, Texas at around 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11. She was arrested there on theft and fugitive charges.

Banks was also the subject of an investigation into the identity theft of a Madisonville, Ky. man with ties to Cadiz, Ky.

Her extradition to Kentucky is pending the outcome of the charges she faces in Texas.

When she is extradited to Kentucky, Banks will face five counts of theft of identity of another without consent, one count of fraudulent use of credit card over $500 but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $500 and attempted theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000.

According to Kentucky State Police, these charges stem from a 16-week multi-state investigation by them and the police department in Converse, Texas.

