Neelyville girls falls to Crane in Class 2 State Semifinal

The Neelyville girls lost to four-time defending Class 2 Champion Crane 78-57 on Saturday in the State Title game at Mizzou Arena.

Neelyville finishes the season in 2nd place at 26-5. State Champion Crane ends the year 32-1.

