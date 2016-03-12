2 injured in McCracken Co. two-car crash

Two McCracken County women were injured Friday in a two car crash.

At approx. 2:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched with Lone Oak FD and Mercy Regional Ambulance to the intersection of North Friendship Road and Oregon Street for a two car crash with injuries.

Shirley Grover, 80, of Paducah, was driving south on North Friendship Road when she collided with Jennette Davis, 77, also of Paducah, who was turning left from Oregon Street onto North Friendship Road.

Both drivers were transported by Mercy Regional Ambulance to Lourdes ER for possible injuries.

North Friendship Road was closed between Lone Oak Road and Maryland Street for around 30 minutes to facilitate medical treatment and vehicle removal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.