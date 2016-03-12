Saxony Lutheran Lady Crusaders lose heart breaker in Class 3 sta - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran Lady Crusaders lose heart breaker in Class 3 state basketball championship

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

When you leave everything on the court, it's even harder when the outcome is not the one you wanted. 

This is what happened to the Saxony Lutheran girls varsity basketball team, who tried to mount a comeback but came up short against the Strafford Lady Indians on Saturday, losing the Class 3 state championship 50 to 46.

"Tough ball game," Saxony head coach Sam Sides said. "I thought they were extremely well coached and shot the ball well, and their size hurt us." 

Saxony took an early lead in the first quarter but Strafford quickly responded and had the lead going into the second half, shooting 45 percent in the first half compared to Saxony's 26 percent. 

However, the Crusaders refused to quit, Brianna Mueller hitting a three with a minute left to cut the Indians lead to 3.

Strafford responded by hitting free throws to extend the lead to 5 again but Saxony would not go away, this time Raegan Wieser with a 3 to cut the lead to 2 time with 30 seconds left, but it would not be enough. 

"To have it come, just so close, it's really frustrating," Saxony senior Raegan Wieser said. "But I'm proud of our team. We battled back. In this postseason, we've had two games where we've been down late and we've come back and won, so, that's just our team. We grind it out and keep fighting and we never give up." 

The Lady Crusaders finish the season at 29 and 3. 

