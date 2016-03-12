Free seminar teaches the basics of buying a home

Potential home buyers could benefit from an offer from the Carbondale Neighborhood Action Group.

The group is sponsoring a free home buyer education seminar on Thursday, March 31 from 6:00 to 7:45 p.m. The seminar will take place at the Carbondale Public Library on 405 W. Main St.

According to a news release from the city of Carbondale, you'll learn how to begin your quest of buying a home. Topics will include an overview of the home buying process, credit basics, choosing the right realtor and the steps needed to qualify for a loan.

Free babysitting will be available for those who want to attend.

Anyone interested should contact daniel@aside.org for information and to reserve a seat.

