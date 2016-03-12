O’Neal Math-A-Thon business partners recognized

O’Neal Elementary School raised nearly $7,000 for St. Jude during the annual Math-A-Thon fundraiser for the children’s research hospital, based on early estimates.

Business Night sponsors—Godfather’s Pizza, Skate City, Simply Swirled and McDonalds—were recognized on Wednesday, March 2, at the elementary school for donating a portion of their proceeds to the school fundraiser.

The first Math-A-Thon was held at O’Neal in 1989.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.