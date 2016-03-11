Twitter creator, STL Native grants MO teachers classroom supply - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Twitter creator, STL Native grants MO teachers classroom supply wishes

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

We all know school supplies can cost a lot and sometimes teachers are the ones left with the responsibility.

That's why Twitter creator and St. Louis Native, Jack Dorsey, decided to donate millions of dollars for supplies they can all tweet about.

Kimberly Wells teaches kindergarten in Charleston and understand how much it can cost.

"I've been making a whole lot of centers for my students and the price of everything was a whole lot of money," Wells said.

She said when her supplies became so low, she decided to make a post on crowdfunding website, hoping for someone to help.

"And I didn't get any feedback on it so I actually forgot about it," she said.

That's until Wells got an email informing her she was one of the six hundred wishes being granted across Missouri.

Some teachers are getting tablets, learning supplies and even flashlights.

Wells said it couldn't have come at a better time.

"I had just opened my last stack of card stock and use my last laminating sheets to make new centers," she said. "Then I got this message last night saying aw yeah you're getting all new stuff."

Wells will receive laminating sheets and card stock to help during math lessons. She said the benefits will be endless.

"I believe student growth will be the main impact," Wells said.

