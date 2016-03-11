Harrisburg bank lends a hand to keep SIC Center open

When tough times come, our neighbors are generally the ones to help us pick up the pieces and keep moving forward.

Such is the case for the Workforce and Illinois Small Business Development Center (WISBDC) of Southeastern Illinois College.

Due to the increased economic hardship and lack of funding in the state of Illinois, Herb Klickner, Community Bank President of First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Harrisburg, has implemented a waiver on all rent paid by the WISBDC, which is located on the second floor of the bank building.

This full waiver will remain active until there is a state budget in place.

In addition, Klickner plans to continue to assist the college once an Illinois state budget is in place by reducing the original rent to ease the burden of almost certain reduced funding going forward.

The new rent will save the college and the WISBDC several thousand dollars per year allowing those funds to be used to further help with economic development initiatives in our area.

Lori Cox, Director of the WISBDC, said “The generosity of Mr. Klickner and the First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust is overwhelming during this difficult time.

His assistance has made it possible to continue operations despite the funding that is not coming in from the state.”

“We are honored to be able to help our community partners, SIC & the WISBDC,” said Mr. Klickner.

“The services they provide are critical to our local economy. I am proud to contribute to their ability to keep servicing our local businesses and entrepreneurs through this immediate period of fiscal crisis and beyond.”

The Workforce & Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Illinois College is a part of the Illinois Small Business Development Center Network which serves as a dynamic, integrated, small business assistance delivery system.

The Network's mission is to increase the competitiveness, profitability and growth of Illinois businesses.

The WISBDC has been developed through a partnership involving the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the college as a service to Illinois small businesses in Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Saline and White counties and portions of Hamilton, Johnson and Williamson counties.

To learn more, visit www.sic.edu/WISBDC.

