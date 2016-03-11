Cape Girardeau firefighters receive specialty training in tight spaces

Cape Girardeau firefighters got up-close, specialty training on Friday, March 11.

The training is hard, especially if you're claustrophobic. During the training, crews used the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus. They went through a confidence building course, which is designed to challenge them with obstacles, entanglements and confined spaces while operating in zero visibility.

Cape Girardeau Firefighter Noah Crump said training like today makes everything a lot less stressful.

The training also included simulated "mayday" scenarios, Crump has been in a situation like the one they prepared for.

"Found a weak spot in the floor that snuck up on me, and ended up going through the floor," Crump said.

"Soon as I went through the floor, my captain realized what happened. She called the mayday and then one crew came in through the lower level of the building, and found me, and helped found my way out," Crump said.

