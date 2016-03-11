Old Town Cape wants your vote in Best Shopping on Main St. competition

Voting ends on Thursday, March 31 for the Best Shopping on Main Street Competition.

Old Town Cape needs your vote.

If you want to vote here's the link for Old Town Cape.

Downtown business owners say a lot of work has been done to revamp downtown and it's paying off.

"There's so many unique places downtown, a lot of places you go there will be something that you won't find at any other store. there's a lot of antique shops that have original things a lot of boutiques and just a lot of really cool things that you can't find anywhere else," Marketing and Events Coordinator Katie Amrhein said.

As of the morning of March 11, Old Town Cape said it was in sixth place for the competition.

One shop owner said the quality of the downtown experience is why the area is so successful.

"People bring their dogs, they bring their kids, they bring their families and they like to walk and view the river and get an ice cream cone and walk down the street and I love that," Annie Em's at Home owner, Emilie Stephens, said. "I love the sense of community down here."

Co-owner of Past time antiques Jim Maevers said downtown Cape offers one of the few river accesses. and the fact that there is a large number of shops, it really turns into a destination.

If Old Town Cape wins, it will get special recognition along with being featured on a TV show called "Small Town Big Deal."

Voting ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.