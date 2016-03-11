Scott Co. K-9 to receive tactical protective vest

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says his office's K9 “Rex” has been awarded a grant for a bullet and stab-proof vest through the Mona Pants Foundation, a registered non-profit 501(c)(3).

Mona Pants is a Boston Terrier with a mission to help raise money for dog rescue.

The organization recently decided to assist law enforcement with the funding for bullet and stab proof vests for K-9s that do not currently have a vest.

Today Deputy Carl Rose, Rex’s handler, was told that Rex would be a recipient of a vest.

The vest will take several weeks to be completed as they are custom made for each K-9.

Sheriff Walter would like to thank the Mona Pants Foundation and the citizens of Scott County for their donations to help fund the Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.

If you have any questions about Scott County Sheriff’s Office Rex, please contact Deputy Carl Rose at rosec@scottmo.org.

