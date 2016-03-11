Supportive funding to be made available to former Noranda employees

Gov. Jay Nixon announced on Tuesday, March 8 that $1.7 million in resources will be allocated to assist the nearly 850 workers impacted by layoffs at the Noranda Aluminum in New Madrid.

Former employees of Noranda who were affected by the recent layoffs will can file to receive case assistance starting on Monday, March 28.

The Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission in Dexter, Missouri will be providing case management services relevant to the Noranda lay-offs as mentioned in the press release issued by Governor Jay Nixon on March 8.

The Bootheel Regional Planning office will begin taking information from the 850 Noranda workers impacted by lay-offs this year.

The information will be collected in order to assist dislocated workers with emergency supportive service funding.

Case Management will be provided on an individual basis to employees in order to process payments directly to applicable vendors/debtors for utilities, car payments and mortgage payments.

The maximum payout will be a total $1250 per employee household and will be issued within a three-month time frame.

The employee will need to bring a statement of payments due, which includes account numbers, applicable balance due and vendors/debtors contact information.

Starting March 28, 2016 employees may visit Bootheel Regional Planning Commission during the designated day/time:

Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., last name A to H Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., last name I to P Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., last name Q to Z

The Bootheel Regional Planning office (Former National Guard Armory) is located in Dexter, MO at 105 E. North Main.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bootheel Regional Planning office at 573-614-5178 or at bootrpc@bootrpc.com.

