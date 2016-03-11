FEMA: Today final day to register for federal disaster assistance

Missourians in 33 counties designated for individual assistance have until March 21 to register for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to register is midnight tonight, Monday, March 21, 2016.

Survivors may be eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

FEMA grants may help eligible individuals and families pay for rent if the disaster displaced them from their homes, make basic home repairs, or cover other disaster-related losses.

SBA low-interest disaster loans may help businesses of all sizes, most nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Survivors can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 (FEMA), 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Multilingual registration assistance is available. They may also register using the FEMA app for smartphones.

Disaster assistance applicants who are hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use TTY should call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) should call 800-621-3362.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by flooding and severe storms between December 23, 2015, and January 9, 2016, in these counties: Barry, Barton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

