Ted Cruz in Cape Girardeau for rally, press conference

Senator and Republican candidate Ted Cruz was in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 12 for a rally.

Senator and Republican candidate Ted Cruz was in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 12.

The rally was held at Academic Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Doors opened at 4 p.m. and the rally began a little after 5 p.m.

Hundreds of people lined up around the block just to get in, and some were turned away after they were unable to get tickets.

During a rally, Cruz stressed religious freedom, and received standing ovations for his view on repealing the new health care laws and on second amendment rights.

Those who attended the rally said these speaking events are important when it comes to choosing your candidate.

"It's nice to be able to see him in person and hear the whole thing and not someone coming in and cutting him out all the time," one attendee said. "Let him have the stage and keep talking."

"A lot of times things get swayed one way or the other, you don't get the right information," another attendee said. "So, it's better to hear what they have to say if you have a question to ask, ask."

A press conference followed the rally.

During the press conference, Cruz said layoffs at New Madrid County's Noranda aluminum plant and the Illinois budget stalemate are because of big government. He said he has a plan to bring jobs back to the U.S.

"My flat tax plan is what's called border adjustable which means all exports are tax free, all imports pay that tax," Cruz said. "What that means is we will see millions of jobs from overseas from China and Mexico, coming back to America, coming back to Missouri, coming back to Illinois. We will rebuild the American middle class that has been hammered by seven years of failed Obama and Clinton economy."

According to Michelle Irby, director of campus life and event services at Southeast, it was a free event and everyone was welcome.

According to Lt. Barry Hovis with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Department of Public Safety on campus handled parking and security, with police and secret service assisting.

He said he could not say the exact number of officers at the event, but said there would be adequate security.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Cruz rallied in St. Louis, Mo. He then made an appearance in Kansas City, Mo. that afternoon.

Following his visit to Cape Girardeau, Cruz then headed to Evangel University in Springfield, Mo.

