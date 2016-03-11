New assistant manager named for Du Quoin State Fair

A new assistant state fair manager has been named for the Du Quoin State Fair.

Acting Director Raymond Poe announced on Friday, March 11 the naming of Tibretta Reiman, 44, of Pinckneyville, to the position.

"My experience with marketing and promotion of tourism events, as well as my experience in the event planning industry, will be an asset for the Du Quoin State Fair," Reiman said. "Southern Illinois has a great love for this fair and I look forward to working with Kevin Gordon and the rest of the staff in Du Quoin and Springfield to make this something we can all be proud of."

Reiman previously served as a member of the State Fair Advisory Board, the Du Quoin State Fair Non-Fair Event Advisory Committee and most recently as the Development Director for Trails to Adventure Regional Tourism Development.

