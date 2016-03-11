Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, March 11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, March 11

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on this Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most of the heavy rains are over, leaving mild temps for your Friday evening plans. Some more scattered showers are still possible over the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

Several roads remain under water in Kentucky. CLICK HERE to check your route before leave.

NEW: SCHOOL WISHES GRANTED: A local school is one of many who had their “wish lists” fulfilled by a number of high profile celebrities. Derrion Henderson will have this touching story on Heartland News at 4 and 6.

NO FLOOD ASSISTANCE: FEMA has denied Illinois’ request for federal flood assistance. Now the IEMA is asking flood victims to come forward with more damages, to see if that will help the state qualify. CLICK HERE for more details.

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP RALLIES IN ST. LOUIS: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in the Show Me State today, kicking off an important political weekend for Missouri. He’s holding a rally at the Peabody Opera House ahead of Tuesday’s primaries. CLICK HERE to watch the live event.

FIRST LADY LAID TO REST: The late first lady Nancy Reagan is laid to rest next to her husband today at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. CLICK HERE to see how Nancy was honored.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6, and 10, and Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

