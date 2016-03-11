Pink Up- March Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

Lori Faire celebrated her 12 year anniversary of being cancer free at the end of February. Looking back, it was a life changing diagnosis that meant 4 chemotherapy treatments and 8 surgeries in 2 years. Now, she's working to encourage other women going through the same struggle.

To hear Faire's full story, tune into The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Six on March 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.