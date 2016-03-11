WATCH: Donald Trump rallied in St. Louis ahead of MO primary

Numerous protesters were escorted out of the Donald Trump rally at the Peabody Opera House Friday.

Protesters gather outside of the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis (Zach Dalin / KMOV.com)

Protesters repeatedly interrupt Trump at rally in St. Louis

Donald Trump made a stop in St. Louis on Friday ahead of Missouri's primary election.

He spoke at the Peabody Opera House beginning at around 12:30 p.m. after it was delayed for about 30 minutes.

During the rally, several protesters and others were removed from the room.

Missouri voters will head to the polls on March 15.

