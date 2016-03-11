March 14 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some morning birthday wishes.

He's a basketball superstar. He's the reigning MVP who led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship last year. Stephen Curry is 28 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Kono on the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. Grace Park is 42 today.

He's a comedian and actor whose movies include: City Slickers, Analyze This and When Harry Met Sally. Billy Crystal is 68 today.

His acting career has spanned 50 years and he has dozens of movie roles to his credit. His most recent role had him playing Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred in The Dark Knight trilogy. Michael Caine is 83 today.

He's a legendary record producer and musician who perhaps best known for his work with Michael Jackson on the albums Thriller and Bad. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Quincy Jones is 83 today.

