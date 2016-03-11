This week in music: 1986 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1986

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's revisit the year 1986.

In sports, the Chicago Bears under Mike Ditka shuffled their way to a Super Bowl Championship.

The Mets won the World Series that year and Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics won yet another NBA title.

If you were listening to the radio this week in '86, these were the songs that would likely be playing.  

Billboard Magazine had Whitney Houston at number five with How Will I Know. The song was originally written for Janet Jackson but Jackson's management team at the time thought it was too "weak" for the singer.

In the number four position was Secret Lovers, the breakthrough single for the group Atlantic Starr.

At number three was Mr. Mister with Kyrie.  According to songwriter John Lang, the whole song is a prayer.  Kyrie eleison is Greek for Lord have mercy and is used in the Roman Catholic mass.

Heart was in the number two spot with one of the biggest hits of their career.   The band dedicated the song These Dreams to a friend of Nancy Wilson who died from leukemia shortly before the song was released.

And in the top spot was Starship with Sara.  It was the group's second straight number one hit following We Built this City.  You may remember the video for Sara featured a couple on a dust bowl farm and flashbacks to a woman's childhood when she lost her home to a tornado.
That's a recap of the music from this week 30 years ago.

