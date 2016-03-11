FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket, cool and dry this morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Grab the jacket, cool and dry this morning

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Friday, March 11, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Expect a cool and dry Friday morning, with temps ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s. As the sun comes up, there may be a few light showers around the Heartland. You’ll only need a light jacket for Friday Date Night, with temps in the 50s. FIRST ALERT: this weekend there’s a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Making Headlines:

Campaign stopDonald Trump is expected to draw a huge crowd for a rally at the Peabody Opera House today. It kicks off a weekend of visits ahead of Missouri's primary election.

Up in arms: Some students and staff are planning to hold a protest Friday morning  at John A. Logan College in response to the  55 layoffs finalized last week.

Moving forward: The Missouri Senate passed a proposal creating religious protections for those objecting to gay marriage. The Republican-led Senate voted 23-7 Thursday for the proposed constitutional amendment after this week halting a Democratic filibuster that lasted 37 hours.

Flooding concern: Water over the roads remains a concern in Kentucky this morning. Here's a full list of what could impact your morning commute. 

Honoring a life: Relatives of every president dating back to John F. Kennedy will attend Friday's funeral for Nancy Reagan. The former first lady will be buried next to her husband.

