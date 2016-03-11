Desloge Police Department asks for body camera donations

A Heartland police department is asking for the community to foot the bill for needed equipment.

The city of Desloge is requesting donations for body cameras.

The department has 10 officers, and with little money in their budget for new equipment, the department says it wants to get up to speed with other police organizations.

The donation program is through bodycameradonations.com.

There you can fill out a form and donate money to a specific department for the cameras.

One officer says their in-car cameras are out of date, and they want to make sure every interaction is captured digitally.

The department says these cameras can ensure the safety of residents and the safety of their own officers.

