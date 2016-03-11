Police investigate Carbondale robbery

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale Police alerted students about alleged robbers near the school on Thursday evening, March 10.

SIU Alert: C'dale PD investigate robbery in the 900 block Elizabeth St. 3 male suspects fled north across Mill St. The victim was uninjured. — SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) March 11, 2016

According to the police department, an investigation is under way after a reported robbery in the 900 block of South Elizabeth Street.

Police said the victim, a student, was walking to a home on Elizabeth St. when he was allegedly approached by three unknown suspects.

That student, Andy Juravic, said he was surprisingly calm through the entire exchange. He said the man holding the gun demanded his phone and wallet and asked if he had anything else on him.

“I mean, I kind of knew something was going to happen just by seeing three males behind me," he said. "So, I wasn’t really shocked that something happened but once I saw the gun that really shocked me. Before they even asked for my wallet and cell phone I already had it out. The only thing going through my mind was that I am about to be broke and that really sucks.”

One of the suspects allegedly demanded personal property while showing a handgun.

The three suspects were described as approximately 6' and medium builds. The first man was described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with blue and red lettering and had the handgun. The other two men were described as wearing all-black clothing.

Police say each of the suspects appeared to be in his late teens to early twenties, with their hoods pulled up over their heads. They were described as being clean shaven in appearance.

Police say the three male suspects got away and headed north across Mill Street.

The victim was not injured.

