SIU-Carbondale to host grant writing workshop

Cindy Johnson and Kim Guetersloh with Noble Sutton, LLC., will be hosting the "Beginning Grant Writing" workshop on April 8, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

The workshop will take place in room 17 of Rehn Hall on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

The focus of the workshop is to give tips to those looking for grants. That includes: grant compliance tips, improving chances of grant success and grant-writing trends.

Workshop attendees will learn all about the grant application process, from start to finish, as well as a discussion from others on their grant writing angst.

Local community members, teachers and educators, and university faculty and staff who register for $175 per person.

Information and registration can be found at HTTP://extendedcampus.siu.edu/beginninggrantwriting/.

