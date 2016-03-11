Paducah man wanted on outstanding warrants from multiple countie - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man wanted on outstanding warrants from multiple counties

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nathan Bledsoe (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Nathan Bledsoe (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a Paducah man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Nathan S. Bledsoe, 25, is wanted on outstanding warrants out of Caldwell and Christian Counties.

McCracken County deputies have also received a warrant for his arrest after a crash on February 29.

According to deputies, they were conducting surveillance on a home on Clinton Road on Feb. 29 when a vehicle pulled up to the home for a few minutes and then left, going down Clinton Road.

They say the driver saw a marked sheriff's department cruiser and fled the area. The vehicle hit a bridge rail and came to a rest in a yard on Clinton Road.

According to deputies, from that vehicle they recovered cellphones and a 9mm hipoint handgun with the serial number ground off.

The driver was identified as Bledsoe.

He is described as 6' 3" and 210 pounds. Deputies say he is known to have family in LaCenter, Kentucky in Ballard County.

Anyone with any information on Nathan Bledsoe, is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-443-4719, or their local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly