Paducah man wanted on outstanding warrants from multiple counties

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a Paducah man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Nathan S. Bledsoe, 25, is wanted on outstanding warrants out of Caldwell and Christian Counties.

McCracken County deputies have also received a warrant for his arrest after a crash on February 29.

According to deputies, they were conducting surveillance on a home on Clinton Road on Feb. 29 when a vehicle pulled up to the home for a few minutes and then left, going down Clinton Road.

They say the driver saw a marked sheriff's department cruiser and fled the area. The vehicle hit a bridge rail and came to a rest in a yard on Clinton Road.

According to deputies, from that vehicle they recovered cellphones and a 9mm hipoint handgun with the serial number ground off.

The driver was identified as Bledsoe.

He is described as 6' 3" and 210 pounds. Deputies say he is known to have family in LaCenter, Kentucky in Ballard County.

Anyone with any information on Nathan Bledsoe, is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-443-4719, or their local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.