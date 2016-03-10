Proposed cuts would slash $200K from WSIU

Proposed cuts at SIU would mean almost $200,000 cut from WSIU; a radio and television station that gives hands-on learning to aspiring broadcasters and journalists.

Although what the specific trickle down effect is for the station remains unknown, faculty says the effect wouldn't go unnoticed.

One of SIU's hallmark programs is "River Region Evening Edition," an entirely student-produced news program that has been on the air for more than 45 years.

"WSIU is facing almost $200,000 in cuts," said News Director Greg Todd on Thursday. "For a little public station in southern Illinois, that's a heck of a lot of money."

The university hasn't received money from the state of Illinois in nine months during the budget impasse, and numbers for the FY-2017 budget spells a 20 percent cut campus wide.

"I hope there's collaboration on all fronts," said student and volunteer Joey Dalo. "Between Rauner, Madigan, the senate and house, whatever. I hope they get this together, and it's not politics that's holding this up."

Leaders of each public university in Illinois gave their testimonies to lawmakers on Thursday.

The proposed cuts remain hypothetical, contingent on how events unfold in Springfield.

