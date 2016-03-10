Cake decorating class scheduled in Poplar Bluff

Step up your cake decorating game by enrolling in the Intermediate Cake Decorating classes offered at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.

The classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays starting on March 17 and continuing through April 28.

The cost is $80.

This is the second stage class of cake decor.

For more information, you can click here.

To register for the course, contact Amber Spears at 573-840-9619 or at aspears@trcc.edu.

