Gideon falls in overtime in state semifinals

The Gideon boys basketball teams lost to Walnut Grove 59-54 in overtime Thursday in the Class 1 State Semifinals in Columbia.

Gideon will now play the loser of the other Semifinal between Glasgow and Stanberry for 3rd place Friday at 7:45 p.m.

