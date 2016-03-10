'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign targets Scott City.

Police in the Scott City area will be hitting the streets on St. Patrick's Day as part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" substance-impaired driving crackdown.

The campaign will run from March 17- 20.

The Scott City Police Department said its officers will be out looking for substance-impaired drivers aggressively during the crackdown and will arrest anyone caught driving impaired.

The crackdown will be supported by national paid advertising, creating a comprehensive campaign to curb substance-impaired driving over the holiday.

"In 2015, 163 people were killed and 575 seriously injured on Missouri's roadways in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver," said Sgt. Marberry. "Driving while impaired is simply not worth the risk. So don't take the chance. Remember, we will be out in force and we will be watching, so 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'"

For more information, visit the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign headquarters by clicking here or visit www.saveMOlives.com.

