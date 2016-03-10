KY House passes cell number protection bill

The Kentucky House passed a bill that will make it illegal to market, sell or share a subscriber's cell phone number for commercial reasons without the person's written consent.

The penalties would be stiff, with fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per violation, according to House Bill 413. A separate fine would be levied for each instance where a wireless number is illegally marketed, shared or sold.

The bill would exempt those who share a wireless number for law enforcement or other emergency purposes, wireless services transferring service at the customer's request, sales agents who provide wireless numbers to a wireless service for billing or customer service, the sharing of wireless numbers through open records, or numbers shared by wireless providers or directory companies as part of their service to the subscriber.

Wireless numbers disclosed because of a criminal act, such as a breach, would also not be considered a violation as long as the wireless service or directory provider attempts to notify the subscriber of the issue.

HB 413 passed the House 95-0 and will head to the Senate.

