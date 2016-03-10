Experts say pregnant moms should exercise

Health experts say soon-to-be mothers should work out while pregnant.

In a press release, on November 23, 2015, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists encouraged pregnant women to make sure to exercise.

“More than half of all women of reproductive age in the United States are overweight or obese,” said the ACOG.

Every person is different when it comes to their health and for advice on exercising you can consult your doctor.

After 26 years in the industry, Health Point Fitness Manager Amy Sutherlin said she's seen it all when it comes to women caring about their health.

"We've had members here that have worked out, up until the day of delivery," Sutherlin said.

"One in particular came and took a class that morning and then checked in at the hospital for a scheduled delivery that afternoon. We've had woman doing CrossFit up until their delivery date. I'm not saying that that's the right thing in every case, again you've got to listen to your body, listen to your guidelines from your physician."

Experts recommend avoiding outdoor cycling, in case of falling, and to not go scuba diving while pregnant, because the baby needs oxygen just like you.

Aquatic Coordinator Amy Moeckel has a 7-month-old boy, she said she continued to work out her entire pregnancy and she feels great.

"I swam three miles a week, and I think I was teaching three different aquatics classes during my entire pregnancy," Moeckel said. "So, it really was nice and it really helped me bounce back."

Moeckel said for any soon-to-be mother with aches and pains that getting into the water will be easy on your sore joints. But, while some mothers are sore from pregnancy some are really healthy, according to Dr. Jessup, some women that are marathoners don't even need epidurals.

"It's been proven time, after time, that people that are really in a much more fit and are in an active program working out, reduces their pain during a pregnancy, and the labor as well."

Sutherlin said there has been a shift over the past 20 years when it comes to pregnant moms working out.

"As a general rule, we see more women in here working out throughout their pregnancies," Sutherlin said. "I'd say more so over the last 20 years, the trend has increased, where more people are participating in the activities they were doing, prior to their pregnancies."

The ACOG warns of risks if you're a mother that's not working out.

“Obesity is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth and having a baby with a birth defect. Obese pregnant women are at an increased risk of cardiac problems, sleep apnea, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clotting in the veins."

