Kennett, MO man arrested on warrant for alleged vehicle shooting

A Kennett, Missouri man was arrested on Wednesday, March 9 for allegedly shooting into a vehicle in November 2015.

Roderick Wheeler, 36, was arrested on an active Dunklin County warrant charging him with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to Kennett police, officers served a search warrant at a house in the 200 block of Central Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

While executing the search, they arrested Wheeler. He was taken to the Dunklin County Justice Center on a bond of $100,000.

Police say they got the search warrant after hearing a fugitive was allegedly in the house.

The arrest warrant on Wheeler was issued in November 2015 after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle, hitting someone inside.

