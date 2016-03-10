Carbondale experimental aircraft group earns award

Members of a local experimental aircraft group are flying high after receiving the Illinois Spirit of Flight Award.

Southern Illinois Chapter 277 of the Experimental Aircraft Association was honored for making a substantial contribution to aviation in Illinois.

Chapter 277 said it has been promoting aviation education since for over 30 years. The group is made up of teachers, professors, engineers and lawyers, just to name a few.

Members say they have built more than 50 personal aircraft, have given free flights to hundreds of children and have hosted several historic WWII aircraft.

Chapter 277 said it is proud to receive the Illinois Spirit of Flight Award and wants to invite the public to attend all of their monthly meetings and other events.

For more information about the group, check out their Facebook page, or click here to visit their website.

