2 men charged with using weapon of mass destruction for allegedly blowing up mailboxes

Two men were charged with using a weapon of mass destruction for allegedly blowing up three mailboxes in Christian County, Kentucky.

Daniel I. Kordis, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, use of a weapon of mass destruction, third degree criminal mischief and possession of a destructive device.

Ethan D. English, of Ft. Campbell, Ky., was charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, use of a weapon of mass destruction, third degree criminal mischief and possession of a destructive device.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, on the night of February 25, Kordis and English allegedly broke into several barns on John Rives Spur, belonging to Garnett Farms, and damaged property, including a pickup and two tractors.

On Feb. 26, the two men allegedly used homemade explosive devices to destroy three mailboxes in the area of Long Pond Road.

Deputies say evidence at the scene indicated the bombs were made using PVC pipe and gunpowder.

They say after interviewing both men, they were able to get a full confession from one man and a partial confession from the other.

Kordis was arrested on March 9 and English was arrested on March 10. Both were taken to the Christian County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

