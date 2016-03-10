MO man sentenced for attempting to pass forged prescriptions in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO man sentenced for attempting to pass forged prescriptions in IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for attempting to get fraudulent prescriptions filled in Illinois.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today that Luke Xavier Lore, 48, formerly of Saint Louis, Missouri, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, on Wednesday.

According to facts revealed in court on February 2, 2015, in Madison County, and on April 6, 2015 in Saint Clair County, Lore created fraudulent prescriptions and attempted to have them passed at pharmacies.

In February 2015, he attempted to illegally obtain Hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, and Alprazolam (trade name: Xanax), a Schedule IV controlled substance. In April 2015, he attempted to illegally obtain Hydrocodone (trade name: Norco).

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Alton Police Department.

Lore had been convicted of two counts of attempting to acquire or obtain a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge. 

The District Court sentenced Lore to 9 months in prison, to be followed by 1 year of supervised release, with the first 180 days in a halfway house.

The Court also ordered Lore to pay a $200 fine and a $200 special assessment.

