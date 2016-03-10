Murray, KY man arrested after allegedly dragging woman with car

A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested after he allegedly pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her by the vehicle as he drove away.

On March 9. at around 8:07 p.m., Murray Police officers responded to a call that came from a parking lot hear South 12th and Glendale St.

The victim said she had been pushed out the passenger seat of her vehicle.

She said when she fell out of the vehicle her feet got caught and when the driver began to drive off while he was dragged beside the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the Murray-Calloway Emergency Room and identified the driver as John York, 31, of Murray, who had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

York was found and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Calloway County Jail charged with assault 4th degree and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.